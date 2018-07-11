Demi Moore Becomes Victim of Credit Card Fraud After Man Allegedly Spends $169,000

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jul. 11, 2018 11:49 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Demi Moore

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Visionary Women Salon

Demi Moore appears to be the victim of a credit card fraud case.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by E! News, David Matthew Read allegedly used the actress' American Express card to purchase at least $169,000 in products from various Los Angeles stores and online vendors.

Surveillance video allegedly shows the suspect making purchases from several Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue locations in the Southern California area.

The complaint also states that David "admitted to obtaining D.M.'s credit card without authorization and fraudulently using it to make purchases at stores."

E! News has reached out to Demi's team for comment.

Photos

Demi Moore's Best Looks

As for how David allegedly obtained the credit card, the complaint claims he reported the card stolen and when the new one was delivered through FedEx, he personally picked it up. Demi and her personal assistant claim they didn't make such a report or request at the time.  

According to the complaint, David was arrested outside of a storage unit he had rented in early April. Los Angeles Sherriff's Department confirms to E! News he is still in jail.

Pop culture fans know Demi as a Hollywood actress who had memorable roles on the big and small screen including Empire, G.I. Jane and Indecent Proposal.

While she is not active on social media, fans can usually spot the star on her daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis' Instagram accounts.

Demi's next projects include roles in the upcoming films Love Sonia and Corporate Animals.

TMZ was first to report the news.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Demi Moore , Legal , Money , Crime , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Admits She Misses Suits

Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari Says Heidi Montag Texts Her for Motherhood Advice

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Ireland, Dublin, Restaurant, Delahunt

Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Romantic Lunch Date in Dublin

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Very Cavallari 102

Kristin Cavallari Says Hubby Jay Cutler "Has No Game" on Very Cavallari: "I Don't Know How He Got Me"

Kylie Jenner, Stormi

Kylie Jenner Reveals Baby Stormi's Pierced Ears During Snuggle Time

Tristan Thompson, True Thompson

Tristan Thompson Dances With Baby True in Khloe Kardashian's Sweet Video

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.