John Legend's daughter Luna isn't always a fan of his singing.

On Tuesday, Chrissy Teigen shared an Instagram video of her 2-year-old tot listening to her proud papa's vocal warm-ups. However, the little lady wasn't exactly digging her dad's sound.

"No! No! No!" she screamed.

Teigen also shared the video on Twitter with the hashtag #TWO, possibly hinting at the Terrible Twos phase.

Of course, Luna still enjoys listening to her dad's voice from time to time. In a video for Pampers, Legend sang a silly song while changing his daughter's diaper. In the caption, he wrote, "Luna is my best audience and biggest fan." 

Photos

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Daughter Luna Is Living Her Best Life

This isn't the first time Teigen has proved that, like many toddlers, her daughter can sometimes get a bit grumpy. While attending Clive Davis' annual Pre-Grammy Gala earlier this year, the mother of two admitted her daughter can be a "cranky butthead at nighttime."

Teigen and Legend welcomed their second child, a son named Miles, in May. Now that the parents have two kids in their family, things can get a little hectic. In fact, Teigen recently shared a video of Legend trying to perform double duty on Instagram.

Still, it looks like the Grammy winner wouldn't have things any other way. 

"We're so excited to have him in the family now," he told E! News is May. "It's nice to have our little family of four now."

