Why Young Hollywood Is Ready to Settle Down

So while the rest of us seem to be waiting longer than ever to get married, why does it seem like young Hollywood is so ready to settle down?

One of the main reasons millennials are waiting longer than their parents did to settle down is to focus on their careers and become financially independent, a feat a majority of these young celebrities accomplished before even getting their driver's permit.

While you were hoping your crush would walk past your locker after fifth period in middle school, Bieber was staging a world tour, selling out the biggest stadiums in every major country. Consider it growing up in reverse.

Let's face it, these stars have not had normal childhoods, with their highs and lows well-documented and commented on by the adoring (and sometimes admonishing) public. One wrong move and an empire crumbles? A lot of pressure on such a young set of shoulders.