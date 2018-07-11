2018 Emmy Nominations Predictions: Game of Thrones, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and More

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jul. 11, 2018 6:30 AM

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Amazon

The statements are being crafted. TV professionals are setting their alarm clocks. Actors are preparing anecdotes or for disappointment. It's almost here, the 2018 Emmy nominations are almost here.

The Handmaid's Tale star Samira Wiley and Ryan Eggold, the star of NBC's upcoming medical drama New Amsterdam, will make the announcements, but before they do on July 12, we're here with the final predictions of whose names will be called on the eventful morning. There will be some newcomers now that Veep, Better Call Saul and Master of None are out of the running, but Game of Thrones is back with a vengeance. The Handmaid's Tale is poised to continue to clean up with nominations, but will anybody from the cast break through who didn't in the first season? We've told you who should be on the ballot, but below is who will be on the ballot.

Will and Grace, Will &amp;amp; Grace

NBC

Outstanding Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon
Atlanta, FX
Black-ish, ABC
Will & Grace, NBC
GLOW, Netflix
Silicon Valley, HBO
Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO

Allison Janney, Mom

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Alison Brie, GLOW
Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie
Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Bill Hader, Barry
William H. Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will & Grace
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Netflix

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Megan Mullally, Will & Grace
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time
Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Netflix

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Sean Hayes, Will & Grace
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Handmaid's Tale

Hulu

Outstanding Drama Series
The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu
Game of Thrones, HBO
This Is Us, NBC
The Americans, FX
Westworld, HBO
Stranger Things, Netflix
The Crown, Netflix

Claire Foy, The Crown

Netflix

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Claire Foy, The Crown
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Mandy Moore , This Is Us
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Kit Harington, GOT, Game of Thrones

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

The Handmaid's Tale

Hulu

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Brendan Fraser, Trust
Justin Hartley, This Is Us

The Emmy nominations will be announced Thursday, July 12 at 11:30 ET and you can watch them live right here with E! News.

