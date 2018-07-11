Amazon
by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jul. 11, 2018 6:30 AM
Amazon
The statements are being crafted. TV professionals are setting their alarm clocks. Actors are preparing anecdotes or for disappointment. It's almost here, the 2018 Emmy nominations are almost here.
The Handmaid's Tale star Samira Wiley and Ryan Eggold, the star of NBC's upcoming medical drama New Amsterdam, will make the announcements, but before they do on July 12, we're here with the final predictions of whose names will be called on the eventful morning. There will be some newcomers now that Veep, Better Call Saul and Master of None are out of the running, but Game of Thrones is back with a vengeance. The Handmaid's Tale is poised to continue to clean up with nominations, but will anybody from the cast break through who didn't in the first season? We've told you who should be on the ballot, but below is who will be on the ballot.
NBC
Outstanding Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon
Atlanta, FX
Black-ish, ABC
Will & Grace, NBC
GLOW, Netflix
Silicon Valley, HBO
Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Alison Brie, GLOW
Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Bill Hader, Barry
William H. Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will & Grace
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Netflix
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Megan Mullally, Will & Grace
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Netflix
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Sean Hayes, Will & Grace
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hulu
Outstanding Drama Series
The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu
Game of Thrones, HBO
This Is Us, NBC
The Americans, FX
Westworld, HBO
Stranger Things, Netflix
The Crown, Netflix
Netflix
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Claire Foy, The Crown
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Mandy Moore , This Is Us
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Hulu
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Brendan Fraser, Trust
Justin Hartley, This Is Us
The Emmy nominations will be announced Thursday, July 12 at 11:30 ET and you can watch them live right here with E! News.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?