Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Are a Perfect Match at Wimbledon

James Marsh/BPI/REX/Shutterstock
by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Jul. 10, 2018 3:25 PM
James Marsh/BPI/REX/Shutterstock
Hollywood is taking over Wimbledon 2018!
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are the latest A-listers to pop up across the pond inside the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. The couple attended day eight of the annual tennis tournament, where they caught Serena Williams' quarterfinal match against Camila Giorgi.
In between bouts of laughter and cheers, the "Say Something" singer and The Sinner actress stayed focus on the court as Serena served her way to a win.
Jessica dressed for the summertime outing in a floral dress, tan french coat and light purple-rimmed sunglasses. J.T. looked effortlessly cool in a grey suit and, polka dot T-shirt and tortoise shell sunglasses.
James Marsh/BPI/REX/Shutterstock
Jessica and Justin's Wimbledon appearance comes in the midst of the European leg of his Man of the Woods Tour. The inseparable lovebirds recently traveled to Paris with their 3-year-old son Silas Timberlake. The 10-time Grammy winner will hit the stage tomorrow evening at The O2 Arena in London.
Drake was also spotted in the stands on Tuesday cheering on Serena, who he just so happens to count as an ex-girlfriend.
Check out even more star sightings from Wimbledon 2018 below!
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images
The rapper and self-described sports aficionado sips on an iced tea in the stands.
Neil Mockford/GC Images
She's glowing! The pregnant Brit steps out in a white eyelet dress and light blue espadrilles.
Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images
The GOAT! Serena follows Wimbledon's tradition by playing in an all-white ensemble.
Article continues below
James Marsh/BPI/REX/Shutterstock
The A-list couple is all smiles while catching the women's quarterfinals.
Karwai Tang/WireImage
That's his girl! The tech mogul cheers on his wife, Serena Williams.
Karwai Tang/WireImage
The British TV personality and fashion designer takes in the sights next to BFF Poppy Delevingne.
Article continues below
Karwai Tang/WireImage
We're green with envy over this actress' summer vacation plans!
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Kate Middleton's proud parents make their entrance.
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Chic! The Downton Abbey star attends Wimbledon in a crisp white blouse, black pants and a Prada bag.
Article continues below
Karwai Tang/WireImage
The British socialite and her hubby pair up for a tennis match.
Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?