Watch Iggy Azalea React to All Those Tyga Dating Rumors

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Jul. 10, 2018 1:29 PM

Business or pleasure? Iggy Azalea is setting the record straight on her relationship status once and for all. 

The Australian rapper stopped by E!'s Daily Pop on Tuesday with the tea regarding the romance rumors between her and Tyga. Speculation that Iggy and Tyga were an item first sparked months ago when the performs began spending more and more time together. 

It wasn't until after attending the Coachella Music Festival in April together that the "Fancy" emcee finally spoke out, describing herself as "extremely single." 

Azalea maintains she's still rolling solo in the romance department, commenting, "I really wasn't hugged up." 

She explained, "There are no pictures of me and him hugged up, but when you're at a music festival and everyone's packed in like sardines, of course we're next to each other. When you hang out with your friends and you're the only two famous people out of 10, then you're getting married and having children." 

Iggy, who recently collaborated with the rapper on "Kream," called the rumors laughable at best, but added that she is single and ready to mingle. 

"I'm so alone!" she shared. "I'd like to find a person [whose] not in the music industry."

For more from Iggy, including why she credits her mom for bringing her and Jennifer Lopez together on "Booty," check out the video above! 

Listen to her new single, "Kream," which is out out now and off her upcoming EP Surviving The Summer, dropping Aug. 3.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.

