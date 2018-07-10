Facebook
Tragedy has hit the Love Island family again.
Almost three weeks after TV star Sophie Gradon passed away at the age of 32, multiple outlets report that her boyfriend Aaron Armstrong has died.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed to E! News that authorities received a report from the ambulance service that a 25-year-old man had been found deceased at a property on Furnace Road in Bebside, Blyth.
"There is not believed to be any third party involvement and a report will now be prepared for the coroner," police shared with us.
Soon after the news broke, several cast members reacted to the news on social media.
Former Love Island star Katie Salmon wrote on Twitter, "Aaron. I hope you have reunited with your love sophie. And I truly hope you fly high together. Thinking of his family and friends."
Rykard Jenkins added, "So sad to now hear about Aaron's passing. May you both rest in paradise."
Back on June 20, Sophie was found deceased at a property in Medburn, Ponteland. Soon after, her boyfriend would post a tribute on his Facebook page.
"I will never forget that smile," Aaron wrote. "I love you so much baby. Your my world forever ever and always."
And earlier this month, Aaron expressed how much he missed his girlfriend before she was laid to rest in a private family service on July 5. "So I get into bed and all I can smell is Sophie on her side of the bed," he wrote. "I love you so much Sophie I will keep fighting for you."
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Sophie and Aaron's family during this difficult time.