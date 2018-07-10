Tragedy has hit the Love Island family again.

Almost three weeks after TV star Sophie Gradon passed away at the age of 32, multiple outlets report that her boyfriend Aaron Armstrong has died.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed to E! News that authorities received a report from the ambulance service that a 25-year-old man had been found deceased at a property on Furnace Road in Bebside, Blyth.

"There is not believed to be any third party involvement and a report will now be prepared for the coroner," police shared with us.

Soon after the news broke, several cast members reacted to the news on social media.