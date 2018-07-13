by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Jul. 13, 2018 6:00 AM
Can Brie Bella cure Nikki Bella's bachelorette blues?
On Sunday's all-new episode of Total Bellas, the engaged Bella twin finds herself struggling to enjoy her bachelorette getaway in Paris. For starters, Nikki is immediately put into a bad mood when she learns there isn't sake available while out at a fancy restaurant.
"Are you so mad right now?" one of Nikki's pals inquires.
"No, I mean, I'm just champagned out," the WWE star admits.
In an attempt to raise Nikki's spirits, her girlfriends suggest she order a "cocktail" or a "dirty martini" instead. While Nikki's friends are convinced that something is wrong, John Cena's fiancée assures them she's just "tired."
"I'm trying for you girls," Nikki adds through a hoarse voice.
Brie quickly realizes it's going to take a lot more than stiff drink to cheer up Nikki and pulls sister-in-law Lauren Garcia aside to discuss the situation.
"What's wrong with her?" Brie asks an equally concerned Lauren.
"I feel like it was after we got off the bus," JJ Garcia's wife comments. "She was talking to John and she was fine, and then all of a sudden she just…"
In the hopes of being able to save Nikki's bachelorette trip, Brie suggests they throw her sister a masquerade ball.
Not only does Brie want a stylist to dress all of the party guests, but she also wants to transform herself into a mime for the bash!
"Will you help me?" Brie begs Lauren. "Because I can't see this poo poo face for another night."
"Yeah, she'll love it," the pregnant in-law agrees.
