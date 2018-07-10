Stephen Baldwin was more than happy to give Justin Bieber permission to propose to Hailey Baldwin.

A source confirms to E! News that the 24-year-old "Baby" singer asked Hailey's dad for his blessing to propose before getting down on one knee, adding that the conversation happened more than a few weeks ago.

"Stephen was thrilled to give his permission," the insider tells us.

It was actually Stephen who introduced Justin to his daughter for the first time while at the Today show when they were just teenagers. The father-daughter duo later attended Justin's 2011 Never Say Never premiere in New York City and posed with the singer on the red carpet.