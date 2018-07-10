The Pearsons are back in production. Season three of This Is Us officially started filming on Tuesday, July 10. And you know this social media-loving family of actors and crew marked the occasion for their legions of viewers.

Series creator Dan Fogelman posted the below, an image of the first scene of season three. In it, Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson and the arm of somebody (is that you Justin Hartley?) are in their family kitchen. The orange juice is flowing! What, did you think the first scene would be set in the future? Think again.

What's got them so excited? What's got us excited is the kick off of production!