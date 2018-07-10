by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jul. 10, 2018 9:06 AM
The Pearsons are back in production. Season three of This Is Us officially started filming on Tuesday, July 10. And you know this social media-loving family of actors and crew marked the occasion for their legions of viewers.
Series creator Dan Fogelman posted the below, an image of the first scene of season three. In it, Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson and the arm of somebody (is that you Justin Hartley?) are in their family kitchen. The orange juice is flowing! What, did you think the first scene would be set in the future? Think again.
What's got them so excited? What's got us excited is the kick off of production!
Chrissy Metz took to Instagram on Monday, July 9, to share her feelings on the start of filming season three.
"Tomorrow we officially start shooting season three of @nbcthisisus! Y'all, it feels like the night before the first day of school! It's difficult to put into a post what this show and the special humans who make it possible mean to me," she wrote. "I am flooded with emotion and gratitude for each one of you who are as excited as we are to share these new chapters together!"
This Is Us Season 3: Duets, Engagement Stories, Vietnam and More Things the Stars Want to See Happen
This Is Us season three will explore more about the Pearson family. Season two ended with several flashforwards showing Hartley's Kevin on his way to Vietnam, Metz's Kate dealing with her new husband Toby's (Chris Sullivan) depression and Randall (Brown) several years in the future, struggling with going to visit somebody.
"I think we might be looking at our most ambitious, potentially our best season yet, which is rare to say when you're entering your 37th episode of a show, but I feel recharged," Fogelman previously told E! News. "I think we have really spectacular stuff coming and real showcases for these actors."
Expect some more insight into Beth (Kelechi Watson).
"We have some stuff coming for Beth right away early in season three where you really learn about her and where she comes from and what her background is that I think is going to be really exciting for the audience," Fogelman teased.
As for the big old man Randall time jump, all will be explained.
"In bits and pieces that we're going to sparse out that information over the first half of the season," Fogelman said. "And kind of give those answers, but also ask new questions as we always try and do."
This Is Us returns Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
