Meghan Markle and Prince Harry showed some minor PDA in London on Tuesday.

While arriving to the Royal Air Force's centenary at Westminster Abbey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed linking arms. While this may not seem like a big deal, the couple was photographed alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are rarely spotted engaging in any PDA. A photo of the foursome walking together on Tuesday shows Meghan holding on to Harry, while William and Kate kept a bit of distance between them.

William and Harry's former butler, Grant Harrold, told TIME in May that when it comes to royal PDA it "depends on where the royals are and what situation they're in." Choosing not to engage in any displays of affection in public could just be a personal preference of the couple. "We don't need to see too much—they have a private life of their own," he said of William and Kate.