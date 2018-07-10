Princess Charlotte showed her patriotic spirit on Tuesday by giving a salute during the flypast for the Royal Air Force centenary.

While many members of the royal family watched the display from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, the 3-year-old princess and her brother Prince George caught all of the action from inside the palace walls.

Charlotte wore an adorable bright blue dress for the occasion while George donned a snazzy blue polo.

However, it looks like the young royal wasn't afraid to show off her silly side. Photographers caught the little one sticking out her tongue in the middle of the flypast.