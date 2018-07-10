Princess Charlotte Saluting the Royal Air Force Is the Cutest Thing You'll See All Day

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jul. 10, 2018 8:46 AM

Princess Charlotte, Prince George

Princess Charlotte showed her patriotic spirit on Tuesday by giving a salute during the flypast for the Royal Air Force centenary.

While many members of the royal family watched the display from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, the 3-year-old princess and her brother Prince George caught all of the action from inside the palace walls.

Charlotte wore an adorable bright blue dress for the occasion while George donned a snazzy blue polo.

However, it looks like the young royal wasn't afraid to show off her silly side. Photographers caught the little one sticking out her tongue in the middle of the flypast.

Prince William Hints Princess Charlotte Is Already a Little Fashionista

Princess Charlotte, Prince George

While George and Charlotte stayed at Buckingham Palace for the centenary, their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, stepped out earlier in the day for a service at Westminster Abbey. The Duchess of Cambridge stunned in a pastel Alexander McQueen coat and Sean Barrett hat while her husband donned a uniform.

The two royals were joined by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex wore a dress by Dior, as well as a Stephen Jones fascinator. Harry also wore his uniform. Meghan lovingly held her husband as they entered the church.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla attended the service, as well.

Afterwards, the royal family members headed back to Buckingham Palace for the Presentation of Colours and the flypast, which featured 100 aircrafts. They then headed inside for a reception to celebrate the achievements of the RAF over the past 100 years. There, they socialized with veterans, serving personnel and their family members.

