Kylie Jenner Plumps Up Her Lips Again—With Lipstick

Kylie Jenner may have ditched fillers, but she hasn't forsaken lipstick.

After a fan remarked that the star looked like "the old Kylie" in a recent Instagram photo, the makeup mogul revealed in a comment back that she got rid of her famous lip filler.

While she may be rocking a smaller pout these days, the reality star definitely knows the tricks when it comes to making her lips look fuller temporarily. As she chronicled on Snapchat Monday night, the new mom lined her lips with a terracotta color before filling in the rest with a slightly lighter warm rose-colored lipstick, resulting in a fuller-looking pout.

With her nude makeup look ready to go, the star headed out with BFF Jordyn Woodsto The Handmaid's Tale season finale event in Los Angeles.