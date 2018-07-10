Kylie Jenner Plumps Up Her Lips Again—With Lipstick

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Jul. 10, 2018 8:30 AM
Kylie Jenner may have ditched fillers, but she hasn't forsaken lipstick.
After a fan remarked that the star looked like "the old Kylie" in a recent Instagram photo, the makeup mogul revealed in a comment back that she got rid of her famous lip filler.
While she may be rocking a smaller pout these days, the reality star definitely knows the tricks when it comes to making her lips look fuller temporarily. As she chronicled on Snapchat Monday night, the new mom lined her lips with a terracotta color before filling in the rest with a slightly lighter warm rose-colored lipstick, resulting in a fuller-looking pout.
With her nude makeup look ready to go, the star headed out with BFF Jordyn Woodsto The Handmaid's Tale season finale event in Los Angeles.
Snapchat
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Hulu
Donning what appeared to be a black leather-look romper, the star was excited every step of the way into the themed event. "By far one of the best nights of my life," she said into the camera while friends could be heard saying the night hadn't even started yet.
As she arrived, Jenner ran into fellow celeb Chrissy Teigenand Kardashian hairstylist Jen Atkin and took in some of the themed decor at the event.
Before the night was over, the star got to pose with actresses Amanda Brugel and Yvonne Strahovski for a photo.
It was just a few days ago that Jenner revealed the Hulu series was her go-to show to binge-watch. Sounds like the event was a dream come true for a fan!
