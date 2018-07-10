There are three sides to every story—and Jimmy Kimmel insists his side is the truth.

In late June, the late-night host was name dropped during a speech President Donald Trumpgave at a campaign rally in South Carolina. The Commander-in-Chief took aim at several late-night hosts, including Jimmy Fallonand Stephen Colbert before turning his attention to Kimmel with a story alleging that before Trump became president, the host waited outside for him to arrive as a gust on his show, opened the door for him and fawned over him.

"I'm telling you a true story. I don't even think he'd deny it," Trump told the crowd. "He would stand outside of the sidewalk waiting for me—here he comes Donald Trump...He opens my door. I said, 'Does he do this to everybody?' to his people. 'He does it for nobody.'"