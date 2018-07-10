DAVID HARTLEY/Shutterstock
by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jul. 10, 2018 4:58 AM
It's been a busy week for the royal family. Just a day after the royals celebrated the christening of Prince Louis, they reunited for the Royal Air Force's centenary.
Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday for a church service celebrating the momentous occasion. They were joined by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a pastel coat by McQueen while the Duchess of Sussex donned a dark dress by Dior. In fact, the neckline of Meghan's dress gave royal admirers flashbacks to the Givenchy gown she wore on her wedding day. Both royals also sported fascinators. According to Sky News, Kate wore a hat by Sean Barrett while Meghan opted for a hat by Stephen Jones.
As for their husbands, Harry and William were dressed in RAF uniform. According to Sky News, the Duke of Cambridge also wore his wings, which symbolize his status as a qualified RAF pilot. The news outlet noted Harry wore shoulder flashes, which indicate RAF Honington and mark his role as Honorary Air Commandant of the RAF Regiment base.
Meghan lovingly held her spouse's arm as they entered the church.
Admirers also noticed Kate wore a significant accessory. According to Sky News, Kate wore the Dacre Brooch, which is the highest award a female Air Cadet can achieve. Per the news outlet, the duchess received the brooch back in 2015 when she became a patron.
However, these weren't the only royal family members that were there. Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla also attended as did Queen Elizabeth II. Her Majesty was noticeably absent at yesterday's christening. However, this was reportedly not due to health concerns.
The service was presided by Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby—the same person who performed Louis' christening, as well as George's and Charlotte's. He also officiated Harry and Meghan's wedding vows in May and baptized the Duchess of Sussex in March.
After the service, the royal family returned to Buckingham Palace for the Presentation of the Colours.
