It's been a busy week for the royal family. Just a day after the royals celebrated the christening of Prince Louis, they reunited for the Royal Air Force's centenary.

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday for a church service celebrating the momentous occasion. They were joined by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a pastel coat by McQueen while the Duchess of Sussex donned a dark dress by Dior. In fact, the neckline of Meghan's dress gave royal admirers flashbacks to the Givenchy gown she wore on her wedding day. Both royals also sported fascinators. According to Sky News, Kate wore a hat by Sean Barrett while Meghan opted for a hat by Stephen Jones.