Cheryl Burke Meets Long-Lost Sister She Never Knew Existed

It took three decades, but Cheryl Burke is finally reunited with her little sister.

The Dancing With the Stars alum revealed Monday that she recently came in contact with a woman who also counts Cheryl's father as her own.

"With my father's passing came a lot of darkness but there was also a lot of light," Burke captioned an Instagram photo of the pair. "I found my sister who I had never known. We recently met for the first time and it was such a surreal experience to walk into a room to meet and walk out feeling like we had known each other forever."

In March, Cheryl announced her father's death.