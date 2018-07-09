Justin Bieber Breaks His Silence on Hailey Baldwin Engagement

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Jul. 9, 2018 3:31 PM
There's officially one less lonely girl, according to Justin Bieber.
The "Baby" singer took to Instagram Monday afternoon and confirmed his engagement to Hailey Baldwin.
"Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make," he shared with several photos. "My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else."
He continued, "You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!. It's funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it's true GOOGLE IT! Isn't that nuts? By the way I didn't plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA VE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! 'He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!' This is the year of favor!!!!"
Hailey would also confirm the engagement in a tweet Monday afternoon. "Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with!" she wrote to her followers. "No words could ever express my gratitude."
On Sunday afternoon, E! News confirmed that the pair got engaged during a trip to the Bahamas.
"Justin made arrangements for the ring when they were in NYC and knew that he wanted to propose to her. It was a sudden decision but Justin always knew Hailey and him had a special bond that was incomparable," a source shared at the time. "The proposal was a very happy moment and Hailey was taken off guard. Her face was in shock but you could tell they are both so in love."
And while photos of the gorgeous ring surfaced on social media, some fans were still hoping to hear the news directly from the pair's mouths. It appears they got their wish.
"Justin is happier than ever and wants to be with Hailey," a source shared with E! News. "His family is very supportive and know he has been at his best lately. Everyone is very happy for him."
The Grammy winner and Hailey first sparked romance rumors three years ago and had been linked together on and off since then. They most recently rekindled their relationship several weeks ago and enjoying trips to Miami and New York City.
When you know, you know! Congratulations you two!
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?