Prince George is turning five, and he's already accomplished a whole lot more than most people do in a lifetime.

Ever since he was born on July 22, 2013, Kate Middleton and Prince William's son has made a name for himself as the next generation of the royals. He is destined to be king one day, but seems blissfully unaware of his impending responsibilities.

Instead, he's just like any other five-year-old—he loves sports, playing with police cars and hanging out with his family. That family just happens to be royal.

Through the tidbits we know about the young prince, he has become a bit of an inspiration in more ways than one. Here are five life lessons we've learned from the birthday boy.