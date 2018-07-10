Get ready for music, family and a whole lotta love from Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross this fall!

E!'s latest docu-series, ASHLEE+EVAN, will follow the couple as they juggle their lives as soul mates, parents, musicians and artists.

In the show's first-look, Evan has nothing but good things to say about his musically-inclined wife.

"Ashlee's super talented," Evan gushes. "She's had an incredible career."

While Ashlee has a little bit of trouble recounting Evan's major movie roles, she's confident in her hubby and their ability to make beautiful music together.

"I'm a little nervous, but we got this," Ashlee insists. "At least I hope we got this."