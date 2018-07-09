Power's Naturi Naughton Uses This $3 Product in the Summer Heat

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Jul. 9, 2018 3:42 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Naturi Naughton

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Essence

In 90-degree weather with 66 percent humidity, Naturi Naughton still manages to look flawless.

Over the weekend, the Power star appeared at the Essence Music Festival in New Orleans to encourage women to participate in self-care and celebrate their beauty. While festival-goers lined up to speak to the actress, dabbing their foreheads with tissue papers and fanning themselves with paper pamphlets and guides, the actress was noticeably cool and calm—her makeup and hair perfected.

"I like Cantu Edge Control," she told E! News at the My Black Is Beautiful booth in the Convention Center, sharing what's behind her perfect look. "Their edge control—when you have natural hair—it really lays it down. Edge control is a must. It isn't always in my bag, but it's a must."

Photos

These 13 Summer Beauty Products Will Keep You Camera-Ready at Any Music Festival

The actress uses edge control, which is a paste that helps maintain the hairline, and a rat tail comb, which she keeps in her purse to combat heat. 

"I just need certain things to maintain the look" she continued as she walked to her panel discussion on self-care. "[I use blotting papers to keep from looking oily by Neutrogena."

For the former 3LW singer, keeping products in your purse to refresh your look is only a small part of loving yourself. In fact the actress shared that her character, Tasha, is an example of what not to do. 

"Some times she's supportive to a fault," she said. "Don't just ride for other people to the point where you're not protecting and loving yourself. With Ghost, Tasha is starting to realize that this is not healthy for her. It isn't cool to be 'ride or die.' You have to protect and love yourself first... The hashtag that I really love is #BlacksGirlsDo. This is a moment to tell black women how beautiful they are and to encourage mothers and wives to encourage each other and lift each other up."

Next time you're having a bad beauty day, take power like the actress and run to your purse or fellow women for guidance. 

RELATED ARTICLE: Jada Pinkett-Smith Uses This $4 Cleanser to Clear Blackheads

RELATED ARTICLE: 7 Makeup Products Celebrities Wear Instead of Foundation During Summer

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Style Collective , Life/Style , Beauty , Hair , Apple News , Top Stories , Must-Do Mondays
Latest News
Lucy Hale

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Lady Kitty Spencer

Why Princess Diana's Niece, Kitty Spencer, Is a Style Star to Watch

Frank Gifford, Kathie Lee Gifford, Cassidy Gifford, Cody Gifford

Today Show Family Album

ESC: Lady Kitty Spencer

Lady Kitty Spencer's Best Looks

ESC: Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Best Looks

ESC: Demi Lovato

Best Setting Powders, According to Demi Lovato's Facialist and More

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Hold Hands in Turks and Caicos

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.