24 Photos That Prove Kourtney Kardashian Is Having a Better Summer Than All of Us

by Alyssa Ray | Mon., Jul. 9, 2018 2:46 PM

Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Mother-Daughter

Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian has become quite the jetsetter in 2018.

Yes, it's not unusual for Kardashians to travel all over the world, but it seems that the mother of three has been in non-stop vacation mode this summer. In fact, it's safe to say that Kourtney has been living her best life these last several weeks as she's been abroad in Italy.

Back in June, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stopped by Rome, Italy with beau Younes Bendjima. They've since explored a lot more of the European country as Kourtney went yachting in Capri with her man and recently shared pics from the fishing village Portofino.

And the getaway has become a family affair as her kids Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick have all joined her overseas. Momager Kris Jenner has even gotten in on the fun as she too has joined Kourtney and company in Portofino. Way to win summer '18, Kourt!

For further proof that Kourtney is having a better summer than anyone, be sure to take a look at the photos below!

Younes Bendjima, Kourtney Kardashian

TheImageDirect.com

When in Rome

Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Younes Bendjima kick off their summer 2018 Italian getaway with a few days in Rome.

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima, Rome

Instagram

La Dolce Vita

Kourtney enjoys a romantic dinner in Rome.

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima, Rome

Instagram

Sweet Selfie

The lovebirds snap a cute selfie with sightseeing.

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima, Rome

Instagram

Coffee Break

Kourt and Younes grab a cup of local coffee.

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima, Rome

Instagram

Roman Architecture

Kourt shares a pic from inside a gorgeous Roman church.

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima, Rome

Instagram

Fountain Fun

The cute couple hit up all the local hot spots.

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

ToscanaPhotos / BACKGRID

Next Stop Capri

The duo head to the island of Capri where they cuddle up on a yacht together.

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

ToscanaPhotos / BACKGRID

Wet 'n Wild

The lovebirds kiss while getting their PDA on in the crystal clear waters of Capri.

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

ToscanaPhotos / BACKGRID

Tanning Sesh

Kourt and Younes dry off with some sun tanning.

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima, Italy, Capri, Hotel

Instagram

Poolside

The KUWTK star enjoys some rest and relaxation poolside.

Kourtney Kardashian, Bikini

Grifoni-Sarmiento / BACKGRID

Another Day, Another Yacht

Kourt shows off her sizzling bikini body aboard another boat.

Kourtney Kardashian, Bikini, Simon Huck, Italy

Instagram

Views

Kourtney poses in front of the beautiful coastline with BFF Simon Huck.

Kourtney Kardashian, Mason Disick, Simon Huck, Italy

Instagram

Family Time

Kourt's kids Mason, Penelope and Reign join her and Younes in Italy.

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

Oliver Palombi / MEGA

Tanned Twosome

The duo show off their tans and hot bodies during another day of fun in the sun.

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

Instagram

Date Night

The cuties go ashore for a night on the town.

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

Instagram

Boating Beauties

The stunning couple pose for a cute photo together.

Penelope Disick, Birthday, Italy

Instagram

Happy Birthday, P!

Kourt celebrates Penelope's sixth birthday with a little party.

Penelope Disick, Birthday, Italy

Instagram

B-Day Cake

How cute is P's birthday cake?

Penelope Disick, Birthday, Italy

Instagram

Yum!

And these sweet treats look delicious!

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Portofino

Cucu / BACKGRID

Portofino

The group heads to Portofino where they are joined by Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble.

Kourtney Kardashian

Instagram

Gorgeous Gardens

How stunning!

Kourtney Kardashian

Instagram

IG Takeover

Mason snaps a selfie on his mom's IG story.

Kourtney Kardashian

Instagram

Reign Man

Look at Reign's little smile!

Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Mother-Daughter

Instagram

Coordinating Cuties

Kourt and P wear coordinating white swimsuits while taking a dip in the ocean.

Watch the season 15 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m., only on E!

