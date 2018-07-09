Julia Louis-Dreyfus Soaks Up the Sun in Hawaii After Cancer Treatment

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Jul. 9, 2018 2:28 PM
Julia Louis-Dreyfus is living her best life!
The Veep star is enjoying a well-deserved summer vacay in Hawaii with husband Brad Hall. Julia, who is recovering from treatment for breast cancer, has documented their getaway on social media over the past few days.
Julia looked happy and healthy in a chic black bikini as she took a dip in the ocean alongside her partner of more than 30 years. "I had to crop this photo," the actress joked in the caption. "You're welcome. #lanai"
She also got into the Aloha spirit by hula dancing along the shoreline and tasting the local fare of Lanai, which is located on Maui.
"Aloha baby!" she captioned a video of herself shaking her hips in a breezy white cover-up and black baseball cap. The 57-year-old also posed in front of a local eatery, writing, "Hiding in the bushes outside the Blue Ginger Cage."
Hiding in the bushes outside the Blue Ginger Cafe. #lanai
A post shared by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on
Only five months ago, Louis-Dreyfus revealed she underwent surgery to treat the cancer. One month prior, she completed multiple rounds of chemotherapy and celebrated by sharing a video her sons, Charlie and Henry Hall, made to cheer on their famous mother.
Louis-Dreyfus went public with her devastating diagnosis days after winning the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2017 Emmys.
"One in eight women get breast cancer," she told her followers at the time. "Today, I'm the one."
"The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union," Julia added. "The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality."
Look back at more from JLD's inspiring fight against cancer here.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?