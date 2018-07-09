Just about a month after ABC cancelled Roseanne following Roseanne Barr's racist tweet, the 65-year-old actress spoke on the Rabbi Shmuley Podcast and delivered a message to Valerie Jarrett.

While Barr said she's against the former Obama advisor's work and policies, she's not against her as a person.

"My sister helped me because she's a Torah student, too," Barr said in an interview shared over the weekend, "and she helped me to say the work of your hands…makes me feel threatened. I shouldn't have said, you know, like what you said—don't make it personal. But you kind of have to when it's, like, the work of your hand is what I'm against—not you personally—but the work of your hands."