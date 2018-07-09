Starbucks Sippy Cups Will Replace Plastic Straws by 2020

Starbucks is ditching straws for a good cause.

The coffee company announced on Monday its global plan to eliminate single-use plastic straws from more than 28,000 of the company's stores by 2020. Instead of the longtime drinking tool, the company will provide strawless lids, which will become the new standard for iced coffee, tea and espresso beverages. Through this decision, the company expects to eliminate more than one billion plastic straws annually from Starbucks stores.

If the new lid idea sounds familiar, perhaps you've already used one. Thousands of Starbucks stores in the United States and Canada have already put the strawless lids to work, using them for the Starbucks Draft Nitro and Cold Foam.

For the beverages that customers might still want a straw—like Frappuccinos— Starbucks will begin offering straws made from alternative materials like paper and compostable plastic by request.

According to the company, the new lids will be implemented in Seattle and Vancouver this fall with further rollouts in the United States and Canada in 2019. A global rollout will follow, beginning in Europe.