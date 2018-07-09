Suffice it to say, news that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwinwere engaged sent eyebrows rocketing upwards.

The still tender-aged pop star and his model/TV host girlfriend had known each other for years, yet they were dating other people barely two months ago. But apparently Bieber couldn't bear the thought of them parting ways again anytime soon, so he made the ultimate move.

Well, the ultimate move will be actually marrying Baldwin, but for now...the massive diamond ring will do.

Overall, however, with their paths having crossed so much—Justin said Hailey was "someone I really love" when they were first dating seemingly not that seriously in 2016—it has been difficult to pinpoint where the Hailey Baldwin phenomenon began apart from her already famous last name and famous boyfriends. But here's how she struck out on her own: