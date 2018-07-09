Royal Family Members Dress to Impress at Prince Louis' Christening

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jul. 9, 2018 10:26 AM
Prince Louis was christened on Monday at The Royal Chapel on the grounds of St. James's Palace.
Of course, several members of the royal family were there. Kate Middleton cradled her sleeping baby boy before entering the chapel while Prince William held onto the hands of little Louis' older siblings Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3. The Duchess of Cambridge dazzled in an ivory McQueen ensemble and Jane Taylor hat.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also there. The Duchess of Sussex wore a green Ralph Lauren dress and Stephen Jones hat for her first royal christening while the proud uncle donned a snazzy suit and tie.
Of course, the grandparents were, too. Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla looked elegant for the big event.
The Middletons were also there, including Kate's parents, Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton, and her younger brother, James Middleton. Sister Pippa Middleton, who is pregnant with her first child, attended the christening with her husband James Matthews and looked chic in a blue dress.
To see more pictures of the royal family members, check out the gallery.
However, there were two notable members of the royal family missing. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip didn't attend the event. Still, royal admirers shouldn't be too alarmed. They reportedly didn't skip the christening due to health concerns.
Louis was christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby—the same person who performed George and Charlotte's christenings in 2013 and 2015, respectively. He also officiated Harry and Meghan's wedding vows in May and baptized the Duchess of Sussex in March.
