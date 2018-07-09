Royal Family Members Dress to Impress at Prince Louis' Christening

Prince Louis was christened on Monday at The Royal Chapel on the grounds of St. James's Palace.

Of course, several members of the royal family were there. Kate Middleton cradled her sleeping baby boy before entering the chapel while Prince William held onto the hands of little Louis' older siblings Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3. The Duchess of Cambridge dazzled in an ivory McQueen ensemble and Jane Taylor hat.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also there. The Duchess of Sussex wore a green Ralph Lauren dress and Stephen Jones hat for her first royal christening while the proud uncle donned a snazzy suit and tie.

Of course, the grandparents were there, too. Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla looked elegant for the big event.

The Middletons were also there, including Kate's parents, Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton, and her younger brother, James Middleton. Sister Pippa Middleton, who is pregnant with her first child, attended the christening with her husband James Matthews and looked chic in a blue dress.

