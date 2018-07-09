Kate Middleton Shines in Alexander McQueen at Prince Louis' Christening

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Jul. 9, 2018 9:58 AM

Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Christening

Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP

It's days like today that make being a mom so special for Kate Middleton.

Earlier today, members of the royal family traveled to The Chapel Royal at St. James' Palace for Prince Louis' christening.

While many eyes were on the 11-week-old royal baby who has not been seen in public since his birth on April 23, fans of the famous family were also curious to see what Kate would be wearing to such a special occasion.

E! News has learned the Duchess of Cambridge opted for a cream Alexander McQueen dress. She completed her look with a hat by Jane Taylor.

Her look complements the color of the royal christening robe.  The handmade replica was made with fine Honiton lace lined with white satin.

This certainly isn't the first time the proud mom has worn dresses from the famous designer.

She stepped out in another look from the designer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. And yes, she wore Alexander McQueen by Sarah Burton to her own nuptials to Prince William.

During today's celebration, Kate arrived at the church holding a sleeping Prince Louis in her arms. Her husband looked after Prince George and Princess Charlotte who both looked happy and ready to take a few family pictures before the day was over.

In addition to today's christening, Kensington Palace revealed the six people who have been selected to be Prince Louis' godparents.

Prince Williams' close friends Nicholas van Cutsem and Guy Pelly as well as Harry Aubrey-Fletcher will serve as godfathers while Lady Laura Meade, Mrs. Robert Carter and Kate's cousin Lucy Middleton will serve as godmothers.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

TAGS/ Royals , Kate Middleton , Prince Louis , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News
