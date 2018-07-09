Prince William and Kate Middleton's third child, Prince Louis, was baptized in London on Monday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived with baby Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte to The Chapel Royal at St. James' Palace for the christening. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Pippa Middleton were also in attendance at Monday's baptism. It was just four months ago that Meghan was baptized in the same chapel ahead of her wedding to Harry.

Prince Louis' elder siblings were also baptized following their births in 2015 and 2013. Let's take a look at how Louis' christening compares to George and Charlotte's baptisms: