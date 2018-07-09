Tab Hunter, Star of Damn Yankees!, Dead at 86

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jul. 9, 2018 8:20 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Tab Hunter

Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Tab Hunter has passed away at the age of 86.

The Damn Yankees! actor died on Sunday evening from a blood clot that caused a heart attack, his longtime partner Allan Glaser told The Hollywood Reporter on Monday. Glaser also shared with THR that Hunter's passing was "unexpected and sudden."

1950s heartthrob Hunter, who was also a singer, author and producer, passed away in Santa Barbara, Calif.

On Monday morning, a post on the Tab Hunter Confidential Facebook page shared, "SAD NEWS: Tab passed away tonight three days shy of his 87th birthday. Please honor his memory by saying a prayer on his behalf. He would have liked that."

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

It was just last month that it was announced that the story of Hunter's love affair with Anthony Perkins was being made into a movie.

Glaser, along with J.J. Abrams and Zachary Quinto and publicist Neil Koenigsberg, are set to produce Tab & Tony, based on "Hunter's first-person account of his struggle to come to terms with his sexual orientation in 1950s Hollywood," according to THR.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Death , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Celine Dion

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Christening

Kate Middleton Shines in Alexander McQueen at Prince Louis' Christening

Pippa Middleton, Prince Louis Christening

Pregnant Pippa Middleton Dons Baby Blue Dress at Prince Louis' Christening: Outfit Details Revealed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Louis, Christening

Meghan Markle Channels Her Stylish American Roots in Ralph Lauren at Prince Louis' Christening

Emilia Clarke, GOT, Game of Thrones

From Bloody Shoes to Tattoos: How the Game of Thrones Cast Is Saying Farewell

Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Christening

Prince Louis' Christening Robe Carries on Years of Royal Tradition

Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Christening

Prince Louis' Christening: Photos, Videos and Details on His Baptism

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.