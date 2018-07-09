Look Back at Other Royal Christenings Before Prince Louis'

Prince Louis will be christened on Monday at The Chapel Royal on the grounds of St. James's Palace.

Many members of the royal family will be there to celebrate the momentous occasion. In addition to the proud parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla will be in attendance as will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Of course, the Duchess of Cambridge's family will be there, too. Her parents, Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton, are expected to attend as is her brother James Middleton. Sister Pippa Middleton, who is pregnant, and her husband James Matthews will be there, as well.

However, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are not expected to attend.

The young royal will be christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby—the same person who performed Princess Charlotte and Prince George's christenings. He also officiated Harry and Meghan's wedding vows in May and baptized the Duchess of Sussex in March.

Before the christening begins, here's a look back at other royal christening throughout the years.

Per tradition, Louis will wear a handmade replica of the Royal Christening Robe. The robe was originally made in 1841 for the christening of Queen Victoria's eldest daughter, Victoria. Queen Elizabeth II later commissioned a handmade replica, which George and Charlotte wore on their big days.

This isn't the only tradition William and Kate are expected to uphold. They're also expected to serve their guests christening cake, which is actually the cake from their 2011 royal wedding.

