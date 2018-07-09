Look Back at Other Royal Christenings Before Prince Louis'

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jul. 9, 2018 7:12 AM

Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Christening

Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP

Prince Louis was christened on Monday at The Chapel Royal on the grounds of St. James's Palace.

Many members of the royal family were there to celebrate the momentous occasion. In addition to the proud parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, the child's older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were there. Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla also attended as did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Of course, the Duchess of Cambridge's family was there, too. Her parents, Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton, attended as did her brother James Middleton. Sister Pippa Middleton, who is pregnant, and her husband James Matthews were there, as well.

However, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip did not attend.

The young royal was christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby—the same person who performed Princess Charlotte and Prince George's christenings. He also officiated Harry and Meghan's wedding vows in May and baptized the Duchess of Sussex in March.

In honor of the big day, here's a look back at other royal christening throughout the years.

Photos

Royal Christenings Through the Years

Per tradition, Louis will wear a handmade replica of the Royal Christening Robe. The robe was originally made in 1841 for the christening of Queen Victoria's eldest daughter, Victoria. Queen Elizabeth II later commissioned a handmade replica, which George and Charlotte wore on their big days.

This isn't the only tradition William and Kate are expected to uphold. They're also expected to serve their guests christening cake, which is actually a tier from their royal wedding cake.

