Harvey Weinstein was arraigned in New York on Monday, where he pleaded not guilty to his latest sexual assault charges.

The disgraced movie producer entered the courtroom handcuffed and was escorted by two New York Police Department detectives. After the prosecutor argued for a change in Weinstein's bail conditions, the judge ruled to keep them the same.

Earlier this month, a grand jury charged Weinstein with an additional count of criminal sexual act in the first degree for a forcible sexual act against a third woman in 2006. He was also charged with two counts of predatory sexual assault—a Class A felony that carries a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

At the time, Weinstein's attorney, Ben Brafman, stated his client's intent to plead not guilty to the new charges.

"Mr. Weinstein maintains that all of these allegations are false and he expects to be fully vindicated," Brafman said. "Furthermore, to charge Mr. Weinstein as a predator when the interactions were each consensual is simply not justified."

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. also said the indictment was "the result of the extraordinary courage exhibited by the survivors who have come forward." He then encouraged other survivors to speak out.