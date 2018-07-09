Robin Wright Distances Herself From Kevin Spacey on Today

Nine months after Kevin Spacey was first accused of sexual misconduct by Anthony Rapp, his House of Cards co-star, Robin Wright, broke her silence about the allegations on NBC's Today.

In an exclusive pre-taped interview with Savannah Guthrie that aired Monday, the Golden Globe-winning actress distanced herself from him and said everyone was "surprised" and "ultimately saddened" when Rapp's allegations were made public last fall. "We forged ahead and were so thankful that we were able to complete the series as planned," she said. Wright added that she had enjoyed a "respectful, professional relationship" with Spacey, but stopped short of labeling it a friendship. "We were co-workers, really. We weren't—we never socialized outside of work," she said. "...He was so great with me. He was never disrespectful to me. So, that's my personal experience. That's the only thing I feel that I have the right to talk about."

In October, Rapp claimed Spacey a pass at him when he was 14 and when the actor was 26. In response, Spacey tweeted his "sincerest apology" and came out as a gay man. Netflix later said it was "deeply troubled" by Rapp's claim and traveled to the show's set to ensure the cast and crew felt safe and supported; production on Season 6 was suspended a day later. After several House of Cards employees also accused Spacey of inappropriate behavior, Netflix fired the actor, and his character, Frank Underwood, was written out of the series' sixth and final season.