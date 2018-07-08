Ariana Grande Defends Her and Justin Bieber's Fast Engagements and Scooter Braun

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 8, 2018 3:18 PM

Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande now have four major things in common: They're both highly successful pop stars, they're both in their mid-twenties, they share the same manager Scooter Braun, and they're both engaged to their partners after whirlwind romances.

Justin proposed to Hailey Baldwin on Saturday during a trip to the Bahamas, weeks after they went public with a rekindled romance. Around that time, E! News learned Ariana and SNL star Pete Davidson got engaged, a month after it was revealed they are dating, and the comedian later confirmed the news on The Tonight Show.

After Justin and Hailey's engagement news was made public on Sunday, one fan quickly made the Scooter connection, tweeting, "First Ariana get engaged to Pete Davidson and now Justin Bieber to Hailey Baldwin...the devil works hard but Scooter Braun works harder." Ariana wasn't having it.

"You do realize we are human beings who love and have lives...right...?" she responded. "And that Scooter is a wonderful human being too who cares first n foremost ab our health and happiness?"

"Love is lit," she added. "S--t happens. I hope to God it happens to you too. U deserve it."

The Twitter exchange has since been deleted but other fans screencapped it.

Ariana did leave up one tweet about Scooter, which read, "Okay okay...be nice to that man. he's wonderful. and very human. always puts his artists' health and happiness first."

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Road to Engagement

Scooter has not responded publicly to news of Bieber's engagement. Ariana said on Twitter in another deleted tweet that he is "on vacation with his beautiful family," adding, "Leave him alone."

Scooter and his wife are in Italy. On Saturday, they the wedding of Princess Beatrice's ex, Dave Clark.

Justin and Hailey themselves have also yet to comment on their engagement.

