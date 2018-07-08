by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 8, 2018 3:18 PM
Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande now have four major things in common: They're both highly successful pop stars, they're both in their mid-twenties, they share the same manager Scooter Braun, and they're both engaged to their partners after whirlwind romances.
Justin proposed to Hailey Baldwin on Saturday during a trip to the Bahamas, weeks after they went public with a rekindled romance. Around that time, E! News learned Ariana and SNL star Pete Davidson got engaged, a month after it was revealed they are dating, and the comedian later confirmed the news on The Tonight Show.
After Justin and Hailey's engagement news was made public on Sunday, one fan quickly made the Scooter connection, tweeting, "First Ariana get engaged to Pete Davidson and now Justin Bieber to Hailey Baldwin...the devil works hard but Scooter Braun works harder." Ariana wasn't having it.
"You do realize we are human beings who love and have lives...right...?" she responded. "And that Scooter is a wonderful human being too who cares first n foremost ab our health and happiness?"
"Love is lit," she added. "S--t happens. I hope to God it happens to you too. U deserve it."
The Twitter exchange has since been deleted but other fans screencapped it.
Ariana did leave up one tweet about Scooter, which read, "Okay okay...be nice to that man. he's wonderful. and very human. always puts his artists' health and happiness first."
Sammy Smith/WireImage, David Livingston/Getty Images
Kevin Mazur/MTV1415/WireImage
Scooter has not responded publicly to news of Bieber's engagement. Ariana said on Twitter in another deleted tweet that he is "on vacation with his beautiful family," adding, "Leave him alone."
Scooter and his wife are in Italy. On Saturday, they the wedding of Princess Beatrice's ex, Dave Clark.
Justin and Hailey themselves have also yet to comment on their engagement.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?