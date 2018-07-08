Stephen Baldwin was overjoyed to hear his daughter Hailey Baldwin got engaged to Justin Bieber.

The Usual Suspects star and devout born-again Christian posted on his Twitter page on Sunday, just after the news broke, a Bible quote, writing, "#blessed."

He then tweeted, "Sweet smile on my face ! me&wife (Kennya) Always pray 4 Gods will !! He is moving in the hearts of JB&HB Let's all pray for His will to be done...Love you 2 so much !!! #Godstiming #bestisyettocome Congrats ❤️ @JeremyBieber @pattiemallette #PraiseJesus."

Stephen later deleted the latter tweet.