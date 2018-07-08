Drake Bell Visits Drake & Josh House and Discovers It's Gone

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 8, 2018 3:58 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Who says you can't go home again? Uh, reality.

Drake Bell recently visited the location of the Encino, California house used for exterior shots of his character's home on the hit Nickelodeon show Drake & Josh...only to find an empty lot.

He posted on Twitter on Saturday a video of him standing in front of a barrier erected around the property, with the caption, "The Drake & Josh House is GONE!!"

"What's up everybody. I came to check out the Drake & Josh house and it is gone," he said. "All that remains is this mailbox."

The 4,000-square-foot, five-bedroom home was put on the market last summer and sold in February for $1.55 million. It was built in 1976 and underwent minor renovations over the years. It is not uncommon for buyers, namely house-flippers and investors, to tear down older homes and rebuilt properties from scratch, especially in the Los Angeles area.

Photos

TV Cast Reunions That Made Our Nostalgia-Loving Hearts Swell

Josh Peck, Drake Bell

YouTube

Bell had tweeted a photo of the house after it was turned into a construction site in May, writing, "Nooooooo!!!!!!"

The interior home scenes on Drake & Josh were filmed inside a soundstage at the Nickelodeon on Sunset studio, where many shows, such as iCarly and Victorious, were also filmed.

The studio was demolished last year.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Nickelodeon , Nostalgia , TV , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Emmy Rossum

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Milo Ventimiglia, Birthday Feature

From Bad-Boy Boyfriend to America's Dad: How Milo Ventimigla Survived Hollywood and Found Lasting Success

Sharp Objects, Amy Adams

How Amy Adams Related to Her Sharp Objects Character and Found Inspiration in Reese Witherspoon

The Real Housewives of Potomac

Why The Real Housewives of Potomac Surprised Fans This Summer

Outlander Season 4, Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan

Outlander Season 4 Wraps Production With a Delightful Video Message

Reality Dating Shows, Married At First Sight, The Bachelorette, Are You The One?

And the Most Successful Reality TV Dating Show Is...

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead Season 9 Poster Will Leave You With Many Questions

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.