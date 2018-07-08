Happy birthday, P!

Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick turned 6 on Sunday and celebrated her birthday in Italy with her mom and brothers Mason Disick, 8, and Reign Disick, 3, as they continued their family vacation.

Kourtney began her trip last month with boyfriend Younes Bendjima and the two have in recent weeks been joined by her kids, her friends and recently, her mom, Kris Jenner. The group has spent much of their time yachting near the island of Capri.

Kourtney posted photos and videos from Penelope's birthday dinner and lunch on Instagram. The little girl was presented with a birthday cake with white and rainbow frosting on Saturday, and on Sunday, the family sat down to celebrate again at lunch, with their luxury hotel suite's private terrace decorated appropriately for the occasion. They enjoyed a large fruit tart adorned with fried pastry dough (think churros) that spelled out her name.