Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Penelope Celebrates 6th Birthday in Italy

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 8, 2018 9:41 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Penelope Disick, Birthday, Italy

Instagram

Happy birthday, P!

Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick turned 6 on Sunday and celebrated her birthday in Italy with her mom and brothers Mason Disick, 8, and Reign Disick, 3, as they continued their family vacation.

Kourtney began her trip last month with boyfriend Younes Bendjima and the two have in recent weeks been joined by her kids, her friends and recently, her momKris Jenner. The group has spent much of their time yachting near the island of Capri.

Kourtney posted photos and videos from Penelope's birthday dinner and lunch on Instagram. The little girl was presented with a birthday cake with white and rainbow frosting on Saturday, and on Sunday, the family sat down to celebrate again at lunch, with their luxury hotel suite's private terrace decorated appropriately for the occasion. They enjoyed a large fruit tart adorned with fried pastry dough (think churros) that spelled out her name.

Photos

Penelope Disick's Cutest Pics

Penelope Disick, Birthday, Italy

Instagram

Penelope Disick, Birthday, Italy

Instagram

Penelope had also celebrated her birthday early last month at a joint unicorn-themed party with her cousin and Kim Kardashian's 5-year-old daughter North West.

On Sunday, Penelope's dad Scott Disick posted on Instagram a photo of him holding his little girl.

"My little peep," he wrote.

Watch a new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on August 5 at 9/8c only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Penelope Disick , Kourtney Kardashian , Birthdays , Italy , Vacation , Celeb Kids , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kris Jenner, Portofino

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Instagram

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Road to Engagement

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Are Engaged: How He Proposed

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Instagram

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: Romance Rewind

Beyonce, Jay-Z

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Show PDA on Romantic Trip to Lake Como

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Celebrate Milo Ventimiglia's Birthday By Voting for His Best TV Role of All Time

Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich, Wedding

Relive Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's Fairy-Tale Wedding One Year Later

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.