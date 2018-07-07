Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara Celebrate Their 2-Year Anniversary With a Hawaiian Getaway—and Another Ring!

by Elyse Dupre | Sat., Jul. 7, 2018 8:40 PM

Happy two year anniversary Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara!

The "All About That Bass" singer and the Spy Kids star celebrated the dating milestone with a romantic getaway to Hawaii. Trainor posted pictures of the couple enjoying adventure tours and visiting Jurassic Park on Instagram. She also gave her fiancé a sweet shoutout.

"Never been loved this much by anyone," she captioned a video of her sweetheart fixing her makeup. "Celebrated our 2 year anniversary in paradise. I Love you more than life @darylsabara. Thank you for being mine and for making sure my make up is always blended perfectly."

Meghan Trainor Dishes About Daryl Sabara Engagement and Falling in Love

Meghan Trainor

Instagram

Of course, her future groom gave her some love, too.

"For two years now, every single day has gotten even better," he wrote. "I love you forever and always. Happy anniversary @meghan_trainor."

 

Meghan Trainor

Instagram

It looks like Sabara gave Trainor a sparkly gift for the occasion, too. The actor and The Four judge both posted pictures of Trainor wearing a new diamond ring.

"Tryna show off my new ring @darylsabara got me," she wrote on Instagram Stories.

Sabara proposed to Trainor on her 24th birthday in December. He popped the question under a tunnel of Christmas lights and surprised her by having her whole family there for the special moment.

"I just kept screaming and crying, 'I'm a princess!' the entire night," Trainor recalled to E!'s Daily Pop.

Trainor and Sabara started dating in July 2016. She told Daily Pop they were introduced by her friend Chloe Grace Moretz and went on a double date with her and Brooklyn Beckham. After a month of dating, Sabara visited her on tour and Trainor gave him a private performance of "Marry Me." The rest, as they say, is history.

Congratulations, lovebirds!

