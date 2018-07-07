by Elyse Dupre | Sat., Jul. 7, 2018 8:40 PM
Happy two year anniversary Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara!
The "All About That Bass" singer and the Spy Kids star celebrated the dating milestone with a romantic getaway to Hawaii. Trainor posted pictures of the couple enjoying adventure tours and visiting Jurassic Park on Instagram. She also gave her fiancé a sweet shoutout.
"Never been loved this much by anyone," she captioned a video of her sweetheart fixing her makeup. "Celebrated our 2 year anniversary in paradise. I Love you more than life @darylsabara. Thank you for being mine and for making sure my make up is always blended perfectly."
Of course, her future groom gave her some love, too.
"For two years now, every single day has gotten even better," he wrote. "I love you forever and always. Happy anniversary @meghan_trainor."
It looks like Sabara gave Trainor a sparkly gift for the occasion, too. The actor and The Four judge both posted pictures of Trainor wearing a new diamond ring.
"Tryna show off my new ring @darylsabara got me," she wrote on Instagram Stories.
For two years now, every single day has gotten even better. I love you forever and always. Happy anniversary @meghan_trainor 🌴❤️🌴
A post shared by Daryl Sabara (@darylsabara) on
Sabara proposed to Trainor on her 24th birthday in December. He popped the question under a tunnel of Christmas lights and surprised her by having her whole family there for the special moment.
"I just kept screaming and crying, 'I'm a princess!' the entire night," Trainor recalled to E!'s Daily Pop.
Trainor and Sabara started dating in July 2016. She told Daily Pop they were introduced by her friend Chloe Grace Moretz and went on a double date with her and Brooklyn Beckham. After a month of dating, Sabara visited her on tour and Trainor gave him a private performance of "Marry Me." The rest, as they say, is history.
Congratulations, lovebirds!
Tyler Honeycutt Dead at 27: Basketball Player Died From Apparent "Self-Inflicted Injury" After Police Shootout
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?