Queer Eye Season 2 Sweethearts William and Shannan Are Married

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Sat., Jul. 7, 2018 7:15 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

After getting engaged on season two of Queer Eye, William Mahnken and Shannan Eller have tied the knot.

Mahnken shared pictures from the couple's beach wedding on Instagram. According to his post, the two exchanged vows in a "small, private ceremony" on June 16. The event took place at sunrise on Amelia Island in Florida.

Naturally, the Netflix show was happy to share the good news.

"Congratulations William and Shannan!" a statement from the show's official Instagram account read alongside photos from the big day. "Thank you for letting us be a part of your love story and we hope that the next phase of your life is filled with love, movies, and a lot of avocado goddess! We Shannan you both."

Read

Finding the Fab Five: How Netflix's Queer Eye Came to Be

Fans fell in love with the couple on the most recent season of Queer Eye. After getting some help from the Fab 5—Tan France, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness—Mahnken popped the question with a movie-themed proposal.

Knowing his bride enjoys films, he created his own short flick in which he struggled to find the perfect word that summed up his love for her. In the end, he picked her name—Shannan. Of course, the show alluded to this memory in the congratulatory post.

France and Berk also sent along their best wishes. 

"I couldn't be happier for them," the style guru wrote in the comments section. "Some of the best people I've had the pleasure of meeting."

"Awwww. Beautiful!!!" the home design expert added.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Top Stories , Apple News , Weddings
Latest News
Kris Jenner, Portofino

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara Celebrate Their 2-Year Anniversary With a Hawaiian Getaway—and Another Ring!

Halsey Breaks Down at First Concert After G-Eazy Split

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Portofino

Kris Jenner Joins Kourtney Kardashian and Kids in Italy for a Luxurious Yacht Ride

Tyler Honeycutt

Tyler Honeycutt Dead at 27: Basketball Player Died From Apparent "Self-Inflicted Injury" After Police Shootout

Kevin Spacey, Guy Pearce

Guy Pearce Clarifies Comments About "Handsy" Kevin Spacey

Arya Starm, Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams Bids a Bloody Farewell to Game of Thrones

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.