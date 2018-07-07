Queer Eye Season 2 Sweethearts William and Shannan Are Married

After getting engaged on season two of Queer Eye, William Mahnken and Shannan Eller have tied the knot.

Mahnken shared pictures from the couple's beach wedding on Instagram. According to his post, the two exchanged vows in a "small, private ceremony" on June 16. The event took place at sunrise on Amelia Island in Florida.

Naturally, the Netflix show was happy to share the good news.

"Congratulations William and Shannan!" a statement from the show's official Instagram account read alongside photos from the big day. "Thank you for letting us be a part of your love story and we hope that the next phase of your life is filled with love, movies, and a lot of avocado goddess! We Shannan you both."