Maisie Williams Bids a Bloody Farewell to Game of Thrones

Is Maisie Williams trying to tell us something about the final season of Game of Thrones?

The Arya Stark character said goodbye to the HBO hit on Saturday by posting a picture of blood-spattered sneakers.

"Goodbye Belfast. Goodbye Arya. Goodbye Game of Thrones," she wrote alongside the photo. "What a joy I've had. Here's to the adventures to come."

The actress then posted a series of hashtags, including #LastWomanStanding #Barely #ImmaSleepForTheNextFourYears #JustKiddingIDontSleep."

But what does this mean for Arya's fate? Is Arya the last woman standing, or is Williams simply the last woman to finish filming? Looks like we'll have to wait until next season to find out.