Kaley Cuoco Gives Health Update After Shoulder Surgery: "Ice Is My Best Friend"

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jul. 7, 2018 2:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kaley Cuoco, Shoulder Surgery, Recovery, Instagram

Instagram

Kaley Cuoco is maintaining her sense of humor as she continues her recovery after shoulder surgery.

The 32-year-old Big Bang Theory actress underwent the scheduled procedure done several days after her June 30 wedding to fellow equestrian Karl Cook. He is taking care of her at home, making her snacks, making sure she's comfortable and even helping her style her hair.

"Day 3 in the same shirt," Cuoco said in a video posted on Instagram Stories on Saturday. "Braids are hanging in. Karl might have to redo them. Could write a sitcom around his hairstyles."

She also wrote on the video, "Ice is my best friend."

Photos

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook: Romance Rewind

Kaley Cuoco, Shoulder Surgery, Recovery, Instagram

Instagram

Kaley Cuoco, Shoulder Surgery, Recovery, Instagram

Instagram

Kaley Cuoco, Shoulder Surgery, Recovery, Instagram

Instagram

Kaley Cuoco, Shoulder Surgery, Recovery, Instagram

Instagram

And speaking of best friends, Cuoco is also getting some love from the pair's dogs. She posted a video of their little pup Ruby sitting on her lap.

"Ruby living her best life 'cause her mom is immobile," Cuoco said. "Ruby is this the best time in your life? She has never been happier."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kaley Cuoco , Surgery , Health , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Hailey Baldwin

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner Says Stormi Has "Perfect Lips" and Didn't Inherit Them From Her

Serena Williams, Alexia Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Serena Williams Misses Her Daughter's First Steps While Training for Wimbledon

ESC: Anastasia Palette

Anastasia Beverly Hills Launches New Norvina Eye Shadow Palette

Kylie Jenner, Gwen Stefani Concert, 2005

Kris Jenner Recalls the Time Kylie Jenner Sang "Hollaback Girl" With Gwen Stefani

Halsey, Common Ground Music Festival, Michigan

Halsey Breaks Down Crying Onstage in Concert After G-Eazy Breakup

Kylie Jenner, YouTube

Kylie Jenner Details How Her Body Has Changed Since Giving Birth to Stormi

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.