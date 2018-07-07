Guy Pearce Clarifies Comments About "Handsy" Kevin Spacey

Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage, Steve Zak Photography/FilmMagic
Guy Pearce wants to clarify his remarks about Kevin Spacey acting "handsy" around him.
On an episode of Andrew Denton's show Interview earlier this week, Pearce said Spacey, his co-star L.A. Confidential, was an "amazing" and "incredible" actor but that he had a "slightly difficult time" with him, saying, "he's a handsy guy...Thankfully I was 29 and not 14." His remarks come months after more than a dozen men accused Spacey of sexual misconduct.
Pearce told Australia's Fairfax Media he wished to clarify his comments regarding Spacey, saying that while he was not sexually assaulted, he was made to feel uncomfortable.
"I very much understand that it's too sensitive a topic to be brushed off," he said in a statement on Saturday, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. "I addressed and handled the situation when it took place, hence my regret at making it public now."
Spacey has not commented on Pearce's initial interview comments or recent statement
Meanwhile, London and Los Angeles police are investigating several sexual misconduct claims against Spacey. The 58-year-old Oscar winner has not commented on the inquiries. No charges have been filed.
Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp was the first person to publicly accuse Spacey of sexual misconduct, saying the actor made an unwanted sexual advance toward him when he was 14. Spacey apologized, saying he did not remember the encounter, and also came out publicly as gay. He then checked into a treatment center.
Spacey's publicist and talent agency dropped Spacey amid the scandal, which also prompted Netflix to fire Spacey from House of Cards. Christopher Plummer later replaced the actor in the film All the Money in the World.
