Kylie Jenner Says Stormi Has "Perfect Lips" and Didn't Inherit Them From Her

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jul. 7, 2018 3:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Like mother, like daughter?

In a YouTube Q&A video with BFF Jordyn Woods, posted on Friday, Kylie discusses her and Travis Scott's 5-month-old daughter Stormi Webster's physical traits and says the baby has "perfect lips," which she did not inherit from her mom.

"Stormi reminds me, she's my twin. Now she's like, looking a lot more like her dad," Kylie said. "The one thing I was insecure about, she has—she has the most perfect lips in the whole entire world. She didn't get those from me."

Kylie, who started getting lip fillers a few years ago, signaled that Stormi inherited her lips from Travis.

Photos

Stormi Webster's Cutest Baby Pics

Kylie also said that Stormi has big eyes like her.

"I prayed and prayed that she would have like, my big eyes and she was like, the biggest eyes ever," she said.

"She has like, my forehead," she added. "I actually have a 'threehead,' if you didn't know, Kylie fact, no, I really do. I have three- my fourth finger comes down to my eyebrows, so I have a 'threehead' and she has a 'threehead' too. My ears kind of like come out a little bit. She has my ears."

During the Q&A, Kylie also talked about how her body has changed since giving birth to Stormi.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it returns for a new season on August 5 at 9/8c only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Stormi Webster , Babies , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kris Jenner, Portofino

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Serena Williams, Alexia Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Serena Williams Misses Her Daughter's First Steps While Training for Wimbledon

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Slams Troll Who Says Baby True Is "Not Cute"

Keeping Up With Kanye, Kim & Khloe Kardashian

Kylie Jenner Says Stormi Has the "Cutest Personality"

Khloe Kardashian Is "Anxious" to Leave True as She Returns to Work

ESC: Pippa Middleton, Pregnancy Style

Pippa Middleton's Pregnancy Style

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.