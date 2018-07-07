Serena Williams Misses Her Daughter's First Steps While Training for Wimbledon

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jul. 7, 2018 12:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Serena Williams, Alexia Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Instagram; Getty Images

It's every working mom's sad possible reality.

Serena Williams said on Twitter on Saturday that she missed seeing her and Alexis Ohanian's 10-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia take her first steps while she was practicing for Wimbledon at the All England Club.

"She took her first steps... I was training and missed it. I cried," Serena tweeted.

On Friday, the 23-time Grand Slam champion beat France's Kristina Mladenovic 7-5 7-6(1) at Wimbledon, reaching the fourth round as she continues her pro tennis comeback following her pregnancy. Serena had flown to England with her daughter and shared a photo of the baby sitting on a tennis court.

Photos

Serena Williams' Baby Girl Alexis Olympia's Cutest Photos

Serena Williams, Wimbledon 2018

Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

Alexis Ohanian, Wimbledon 2018

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The tennis star had begun her maternity leave after she won her record 23rd Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January 2017—when she was nine weeks pregnant. She missed competing in last year's Wimbledon because of her pregnancy.

Serena returned to play tennis in December, four months after giving birth, losing an exhibition match at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi. In March, Serena played her first official pro tennis match at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California. In May, she played in the French Open, where she won her first major match since becoming a mom.

"In some weird way, I still want to be the best in what I do, whether it's fashion or tennis. I just want to be the best and I want to work the hardest. I also want to be the best mom," Serena told E! News that month. "Why limit myself?" 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Serena Williams , Babies , Tennis , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Hailey Baldwin

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner Says Stormi Has "Perfect Lips" and Didn't Inherit Them From Her

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Slams Troll Who Says Baby True Is "Not Cute"

Keeping Up With Kanye, Kim & Khloe Kardashian

Kylie Jenner Says Stormi Has the "Cutest Personality"

Khloe Kardashian Is "Anxious" to Leave True as She Returns to Work

ESC: Pippa Middleton, Pregnancy Style

Pippa Middleton's Pregnancy Style

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.