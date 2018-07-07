Don't tell Kris Jenner her baby Kylie Jenner has no talent!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians momager posted on Instagram on Saturday a meme of her youngest child, which shows the then-8-year-old reality star singing "Hollaback Girl" with Gwen Stefani onstage at one of her concerts while sitting on a backup dancer's shoulders.

The meme states, "Kylie Jenner has no talent. Okay, explain this."

"Exactly," Kris wrote. "Love you @kyliejenner #talented #proudmama #explainthis @gwenstefani #kyliesfirstgwenstefaniconcert."