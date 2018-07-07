by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jul. 7, 2018 11:05 AM
Kylie Jenner is getting real about "bouncing back" after baby.
The 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Travis Scott welcomed their first child, daughter Stormi Webster, five months ago. The new mom, who like her sisters, frequently posts photos of herself on social media, shared a pic of herself wearing a crop top and underwear just a month after giving birth.
In a YouTube video with pal Jordyn Woods, posted on Friday, Kylie answered Twitter questions from fans and talked about how her body has changed post-pregnancy.
"I planned my first workout on Monday because I'm not even doing it to get in shape, even though after Stormi, I feel like people think that I like, bounce back super fast, which I guess I did and that I'm just, 'Oh, it's just, everything's so perfect,' and people like, can get the wrong idea on Instagram sometimes...especially at such a young age to see your body go through such a change and it is physically, mentally and emotionally a challenge."
"It's also a beautiful thing and I had, like, and it was such a great pregnancy and birth and like, I'm so happy and I would have done the same thing over again but like, you know, my boobs are definitely like, three times the size, which bothers me," Kylie said. "I have like, stretch marks on my boobs. I feel like, you know, my stomach isn't the same and my waist is the same and my butt's bigger and my thighs are bigger, like everything."
Kylie said she has had to change her fashion style a little since giving birth because of how her body has changed.
"Nothing in my closet fits me from before," she said. "And I really want to like, gain my core back. I feel like I have like, fake abs right now. It's just like, genetics, but I want like, real abs. I know I can have like a super fit body and just for my health, like, I want to do this and I want to feel good."
In the video, Kylie also talked more about Stormi, saying she has "perfect lips" that she did not inherit from her.
