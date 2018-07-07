Reunited!

Nicki Minaj teams up again with Ariana Grande, this time for her smoldering new music video "Bed."

In the clip, released on Friday, the rapper writhes on the beach as a topless mermaid and showcases a skimpy swimsuit in a private swimming pool and sexy lingerie on a bed, while the singer dances seductively in white fuzzy lingerie on a grassy hill by the sea.

The two then unite together on rocks by the ocean, waring bikinis and short cover-ups and join two men, played by Odell Beckham Jr. and Brad Wing, on daybeds.